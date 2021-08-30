Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Update

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Microwave Filter stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74. Microwave Filter has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.89.
About Microwave Filter
