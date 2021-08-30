Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Short Interest Update

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Microwave Filter stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74. Microwave Filter has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and development of electronic filters both for radio and microwave frequencies. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for markets, such as cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation and defense.

