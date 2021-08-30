Millennium Management LLC Acquires 2,464 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of New York City REIT worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 324.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 104.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYC opened at $9.33 on Monday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -173.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on NYC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

New York City REIT Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

