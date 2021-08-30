Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,924 Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RZLT opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.74. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Rezolute Profile

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

