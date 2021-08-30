Millennium Management LLC Buys 26,815 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 245.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWG stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.49. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

