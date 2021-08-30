Millennium Management LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $493,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $117,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,007,000.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MSACU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.