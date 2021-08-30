Millennium Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Tremont Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

