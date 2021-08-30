Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,493 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 128,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

TRIB opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.