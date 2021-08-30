Millennium Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

