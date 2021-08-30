Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Acquires 160,495 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises approximately 4.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $46,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. 6,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,176. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

