Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 3.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Newell Brands worth $33,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.23. 24,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

