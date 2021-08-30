Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,526 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.01. 26,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,940. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

