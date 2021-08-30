Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 29,800 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,621 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,616. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $476.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.16. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

