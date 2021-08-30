Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 746,000 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 746,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

HBAN stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

