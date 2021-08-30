Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires Shares of 95,509 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after buying an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock worth $19,961,877. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $153.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

