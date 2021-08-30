Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $8.58 Million in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 95.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 50.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after buying an additional 461,552 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,657,000 after acquiring an additional 409,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 401.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 251,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

