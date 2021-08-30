Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 298,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,791,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88,537 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,020,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,752,000 after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 43.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 790,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 240,432 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACGL opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.