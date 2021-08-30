Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives $22.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOLN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,800,000.

Shares of MOLN opened at $20.25 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.