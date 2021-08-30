Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,162 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $151,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

