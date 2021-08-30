Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,411 shares of company stock worth $1,794,514. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NYSE:CMS opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

