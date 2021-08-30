Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.