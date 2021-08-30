Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $3,714,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.4% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 63,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $3,572,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP stock opened at $148.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.78. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.