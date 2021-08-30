Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $5.41 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.18% of Werner Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

