Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 33,812 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $91.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

