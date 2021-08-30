Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,268,091.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $219,606.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $162.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

