Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

