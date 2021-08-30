Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 187 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,042 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

