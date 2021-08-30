Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 60 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock opened at $236.65 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.45.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

