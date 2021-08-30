Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 67 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,223.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,737,000 after purchasing an additional 509,241 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

