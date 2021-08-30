Morgan Stanley Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $95.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.75.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

