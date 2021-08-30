Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QUS stock opened at $125.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.94. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $90.69 and a 1-year high of $125.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.