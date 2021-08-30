Morgan Stanley Has $3.97 Million Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,194 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Casa Systems worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 42.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.08. Casa Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,530,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

