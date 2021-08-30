Morgan Stanley Has $4.21 Million Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.73% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4,761.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter.

JXI opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

