Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IIF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.01. 13,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.36. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth $420,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

