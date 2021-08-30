Morgan Stanley Sells 1,391 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 731.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 256,103 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 171,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $28.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

