Morgan Stanley Sells 400,077 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Asana worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Garrison Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,755,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.