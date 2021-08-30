Morgan Stanley Sells 869,975 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 869,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of Chico’s FAS worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

