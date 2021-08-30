MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $14.47

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $14.03. MorphoSys shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOR. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.93.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

