MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MSADY opened at $16.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

