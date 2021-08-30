MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 10,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 118,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the first quarter worth $796,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $508,000.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.