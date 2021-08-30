MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.96. 3,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

