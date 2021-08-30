MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 80,923 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,084,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $58,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.69. 686,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

