MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $33.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933,564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $33,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,710 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3,250.6% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 479,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 465,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 662,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

