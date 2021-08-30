Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450,253 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 5.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $111,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 125.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.39. 217,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,710. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -362.79%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.