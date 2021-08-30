Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after buying an additional 246,029 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,227,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,169,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $131,155,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.42. 75,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.