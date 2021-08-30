Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Buys $25,135.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $829.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 195,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

