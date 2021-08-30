Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $32,602.50 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,923. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYGN. Raymond James began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

