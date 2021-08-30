National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CWB. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “$42.00” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.29.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting C$37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 351,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,126. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.72 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$244.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

