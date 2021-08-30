National Bank Financial Reiterates $10.00 Rating for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

National Bank Financial reissued their $10.00 rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.75.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.66 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.92 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of C$512.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

