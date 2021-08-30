National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$103.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$99.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$95.16. The company has a market cap of C$33.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$62.50 and a one year high of C$100.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 8.4928957 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

