National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of National Grid by 85.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,246. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.08. National Grid has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

